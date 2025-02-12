A66 Yorkshire crash: Police name the two men who died following an incident near Long Newton

Police have named the two men that died following a crash on the A66 in Yorkshire.

On Tuesday (Feb 11), at around 9pm, a crash occurred on the A66 eastbound carriageway, near to the Long Newton interchange.

The crash involved a black Nissan Qashqai and a red Vauxhall Astra.

Cleveland Police confirmed a 41-year-old man and an 84-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The road was closed for over eight hours overnight while emergency services tried to save the men, police said.

Police said the incident caused the road to be closed for eight hours over night.
Police said the incident caused the road to be closed for eight hours over night.

Police have now released the names of the men who died following the crash.

They are Arthur Seaman, 84, from Norton and Keith McCartney, 41, from Grangetown.

The men were travelling in separate vehicles and both died at the scene.

Cleveland Police said: “Their families are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

“Anyone with information, any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 25064.”

