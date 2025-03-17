AB Agri fined £566,000 after worker lost arm at Yorkshire animal feed mill

By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 17:10 BST
An East Yorkshire company has been fined more than half a million pounds after an employee lost part of his arm when it became entangled in a conveyor.

Bartosz Gaj, a blender operative, had been attempting to clear a blockage at AB Agri Ltd’s premises in Fridaythorpe, Driffield on November 3 2021.

The 34-year-old’s hand was drawn into the conveyor mechanism, severing his right arm below the elbow.

He had only been working at the company, which operates a feed mill supplying pig and poultry producers across the UK, for a few months at the time of the incident.

The conveyor had been installed a few months before the incident and was prone to blockagesplaceholder image
As a result of his life-changing injury, Mr Gaj was unable to return to work for more than two years. He has had to adapt all aspects of his daily life.

The conveyor had been installed a few months before the incident and was prone to blockages which needed to be cleared by pulling out a manual slide plate, removing the accumulated material and resetting a cut-off switch.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation found operatives routinely cleared blockages themselves if they could be done quickly.

There was no system for checking that guards and safety features were in place prior to using the conveyor.

AB Agri Ltd of Weston Centre, Grosvenor Street, London pleaded guilty to a breach of health and safety at Hull Magistrates. The company was fined £566,000 and ordered to pay costs of £6,410.

