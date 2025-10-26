A Yorkshire resident who has invested time and money into transforming a plot of land into an “oasis” is being threatened with legal action by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 2015, the council gave Ased Hussain responsibility to maintain an area of green space at Edale Avenue in Newsome that was previously blighted by anti-social behaviour.

Over the years, Mr Hussain has looked after the land, with the costs of doing so coming from his own pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this time, he planted a row of conifers, hoping to enhance the space and boost privacy, and these have been in the ground for the past five years.

Ased Hussain in front of the trees. Credit: Ased Hussain

Mr Hussain said that no complaints have been made in relation to the trees as far as he is aware, yet this year, Kirklees Council has threatened to take legal action against him for “unauthorised” planting.

The council has since said that some “concerns” have been raised by residents.

Mr Hussain claims the council has never given any guidance as to what maintenance of the plot consists of, or what can and cannot be planted there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Slowly but surely, over the years I have just enhanced, and enhanced, and enhanced it and made it more and more attractive to the local area.

"I am absolutely gobsmacked as to why after 10 years they would turn round and want all the trees out.”

Mr Hussain says the area regularly receives compliments and added: “They [people] come round the corner and see this oasis that’s appeared.”

It is understood that the council first sent a letter in March, which Mr Hussain says he did not receive. Further letters were sent in May and then in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent letter, dated October 20, 2025, says that the trees must be removed within 14 days. If this is not done, the council says it will give no further notice before taking legal action which could take the form of an injunction order. The reason given for the trees needing to be removed is their “unauthorised presence”.

Mr Hussain spoke of his wish to work with the council to find a solution and said that despite his efforts, the local authority has not been responsive to communication. He said: “For them to just come to me with a legal letter without any discussion prior – that is the bit I find hard to get my head round.”

The council says it has been “maintaining communications” with Mr Hussain.

Leader of Kirklees’ Green group and Newsome ward councillor, Andrew Cooper, said he would prefer it if an agreement was reached with the council regarding the management of the land and keeping the trees at an agreed height rather than removing them completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Our homes and neighbourhood officers, alongside our legal team, have been in contact with Mr Hussain, regarding the situation outlining our concerns.

"The issue relates to an area of land on Edale Avenue adjacent to Mr Hussain’s property where the council has received communications highlighting concerns from residents.