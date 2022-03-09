Acapulco nightclub in Halifax selling iconic carpet - and you can buy a piece for just £5

"The Acapulco carpet has received lots of social media attention over the years," said owner Simon Jackson.

"Although some of the attention is a sticky subject, it has served us well and holds countless memories for many.

"In light of the memories present at the Acapulco, we are selling pieces of our well-recognised and talked about carpet. Prices will range from £5 a square up to £50 for a framed piece with an engravement of your choice."

Staff at the Acapulco nightclub

Simon feels visitors past and present to the club would be interested in purchasing a piece of the carpet, which has been there for around 20 years.

"Over the years we have had multiple customers approach us and say that their parents met here and, in some circumstances even their grandparents.

"To hear this information, it makes us feel proud that we are still in business after generations. This gave us the idea to sell framed pieces of the carpet.

The grid showing the Acapulco carpet

"Maybe this could be a present for your parents or grandparents. Potentially an anniversary gift for those that met in the Acca or even had their first kiss."

The club has created a grid-like map so that anyone interested in buying a piece of the carpet can identify the specific spot they would like.