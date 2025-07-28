Ace Wilson: Family looking for answers after death of 25-year-old at HMP Leeds as inquest opens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ace Wilson was found unresponsive in his cell at the prison shortly after 2pm on Friday, June 14.

Paramedics were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Wakefield Coroner’s Court was told on Monday.

Mr Wilson was due to be moved at the time he was found, coroner Oliver Longstaff told the court.

Wakefield Coroners Court in Wakefield, Dan Rowlands/SWNS

Mr Longstaff said a paramedic attended but was unable to save him.

The provisional cause of death was recorded as “pending investigation”, with the coroner referring to ongoing neurological and toxicological findings.

The full cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Mr Wilson’s death is under active police investigation and the coroner noted the inquest may be suspended if criminal charges are brought.

Several of Mr Wilson’s relatives were present at the hearing, including his father George, cousins Josh and Benjamin and aunt Diane.

The family’s solicitor, Ruth Bundey, told the court: “It is very unusual to have this number of family members [present at the inquest] but it shows the level of concern the family has [into Ace’s death].”

The inquest has been adjourned until a later date to allow investigations to continue.

West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.