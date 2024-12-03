Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the beloved personality is back when the hotel is transformed again with an original animated story. Narrated by British actor Richard Armitage, whose late father was from Leeds, ‘To Leeds, With Love’ reimagines The 12 Days of Christmas in a whimsical tribute to the famous song.

It sees the Gingerbread Man embark on a holiday adventure, capturing the spirit of the season and the character of Leeds. TV writer Lisa Holdsworth, who has worked on episodes of All Creatures Great and Small and Call the Midwife has written the script. She says of the story: “The Queens Hotel is buzzing with holiday spirit as preparations are underway for a grand Christmas party.

"At the heart of the festivities, the ever-cheerful Gingerbread Man takes on the delightful task of decorating the hotel's towering Christmas tree.

To Leeds, With Love is narrated by British actor Richard Armitage.

"But he soon realises that such a magnificent tree requires an extra pair of hands – or a few! Luckily, he isn’t alone. A cast of festive special guests soon arrives to lend their help, each one as joyful as the next, and you may just recognise a few from a beloved Christmas Carol.”

Leeds Business Improvement District (BID) has also been working on the projection, with Barcelona-based digital art powerhouse Onionlab. A total of 187 showings are scheduled to take place over 11 days.

Last year’s projection, as showcased in the video, drew collective crowds of 200,000 according to LeedsBID. People watched as the Gingerbread Man journeyed through the hotel, showcasing festive themes and visuals using the architecture of the hotel as a canvas.

Alistair Campbell, general manager at The Queens Hotel, says the Christmas animation has already become “a key highlight in the community festive calendar”. "We are truly privileged to play our part in attracting and welcoming guests and visitors alike to experience the magic of Christmas at The Queens.

"We’re looking forward to City Square buzzing with festive excitement, the joy it brings to people of all ages, and the sense of unity it creates across Leeds.

"This is more than just a visual display, it’s a sparkling invitation to celebrate this wonderful time of the year as one community. We simply can’t wait to share the magic with everyone once again.”

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID adds: “‘A Magical Night at The Queens’ became one of the standout attractions in Leeds last Christmas. LeedsBID will continue to be innovative in bringing these inspirational free events to the city for everyone to enjoy. They also bring attention to Leeds locally, nationally, and internationally.”