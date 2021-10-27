Actress puts up billboard outside Emmerdale studios in Leeds in bid to get work

Actress and model Mariama Binta Bojang, 27, took action after struggling to find roles despite 100 auditions in the last seven months.

She paid £1,000 for two billboards - one in Leeds and the second erected at Salford’s Media City UK, near the set of Coronation Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-sheet 6m by 3m billboard features her photo, contact details and says "Articulate Autistic Actor - Cast Now!".

Mariama Binta Bojang, 27, put up two billboards, one in Leeds and one in the Media City UK in Salford.

Mariama, from Lindley, Huddersfield, said: "Seeing myself on a billboard felt surreal and exciting.

"The idea hit me like a bolt of lightning one evening when I was at home contemplating what else I could do in order to boost my profile.

"Posting and tagging on social media seemed to only promote by personal brand so much.

"Acting is a business and requires clever PR just as much as talent and hard work.

Mariama Binta Bojang hopes he billboards will help her secure a new acting role.

"I contacted several media publicity companies for consultations and concluded that a 48 sheet static billboard next to a renowned television studio for two full weeks would be the best option in advertising myself on a bigger scale.

"I didn't feel weird at all seeing the billboard - I felt proud and accomplished, arguably more so than when I first saw myself on telly!"

Mariama started acting when she was three, after her mother enrolled her at the Annie Inglis Acting School.

Her most prominent role was a police officer in series two of ITV' s Prey in 2015.

Since then, she has struggled to find work in TV shows again, and has been modelling instead.

The board went up on Kirkstall Road on October 14

Mariama said: "I specifically requested the advertisement be displayed next to ITV's 'Emmerdale' studios as it is more likely to reach my intended audience - casting directors and producers of the show.

"As it's on a static billboard instead of digital, it will statistically receive more views too.

"I have not yet had the privilege to audition for a role on any soap operas, but if I had a choice, my personal preference would be 'Coronation Street' followed by 'Emmerdale'.