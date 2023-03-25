Adam Perkins: Police find body of missing Sheffield camper, 24, in North Yorkshire countryside

A 24-year-old camper who went missing in the North Yorkshire countryside has been found dead.

Adam Perkins had not been seen since he left his home in Sheffield on March 10, though police had found his car in the Great Ayton area.

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that they have found the keen caver and potholer’s body.

They said on Friday evening: “Police searching for missing Adam Perkins from Sheffield have sadly found the body of a man.

Adam Perkins

“Officers searching in the Great Ayton area found the body earlier this evening (Friday 24 March).

“Although he has not been formally identified, Adam's family have been informed. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”