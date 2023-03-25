News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
18 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
20 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
21 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
23 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
23 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Adam Perkins: Police find body of missing Sheffield camper, 24, in North Yorkshire countryside

A 24-year-old camper who went missing in the North Yorkshire countryside has been found dead.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 07:12 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 07:12 GMT

Adam Perkins had not been seen since he left his home in Sheffield on March 10, though police had found his car in the Great Ayton area.

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that they have found the keen caver and potholer’s body.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said on Friday evening: “Police searching for missing Adam Perkins from Sheffield have sadly found the body of a man.

Most Popular
Adam Perkins
Adam Perkins
Adam Perkins

“Officers searching in the Great Ayton area found the body earlier this evening (Friday 24 March).

“Although he has not been formally identified, Adam's family have been informed. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Mr Perkins, a former Sheffield College student, worked for Yorkshire Water and had previously been employed in the rail sector. He also enjoyed climbing and kayaking.

PoliceSheffieldNorth Yorkshire PoliceNorth YorkshirePerkinsSheffield CollegeYorkshire Water