A care home is appealing to the public to help make the day of a resident who is celebrating her 100th birthday next month.

Joyce Wilkinson, who lives at Aden View Care Home in Huddersfield, was born in Slaithwaite on August 19, 1923. The former mill worker doesn’t have a great deal of family in the local area, so the care home is hoping the public will shower her with birthday cards to ensure her momentous day is memorable.

The home’s activities coordinator, Hayley Toyne, said: “I have a lady who hasn’t much family in the area who will be turning 100 on August 19th. I am putting a massive shout out for her to receive as many birthday cards as possible. I know I have many friends who will help make my lady’s birthday as special as she is.”

Joyce lived in Kirklees for her whole life, in Slaithwaite and then Crossland Moor, and attended Hopkinson’s Primary School with her brother, Cyril. She later worked as a mender at Mallinson Mill, which produced woollen and worsted cloth, before marrying husband of 59 years, Harry, who has since died.

Joyce Wilkinson, who celebrates her centenary on 19th August

The couple had one son, Michael, who has also died, and now have two grandchildren, James and Rebecca, and three great grandchildren, Max, Finley, and Billy.

Joyce moved to Aden View Care Home in July 2018, where she enjoys taking part in the activities including arts and crafts, singing, and chair-based exercises.

The care home’s staff are planning on throwing her a party on her birthday, when they will surprise her with her cards and gifts.

