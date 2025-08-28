ADMT: ‘I used to work as a trader on Doncaster market - now I’m entertaining crowds across the world with my music’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years ago, Adam Taylor was working in a Doncaster bottle factory. Today, he’s touring Europe after going viral online with his vocals.

Taylor, familiarly known as ADMT, has hundreds of thousands of views on Youtube and TikTok for his popular songs such as North, which is all about being proud of his Yorkshire roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s recently been returning to those roots, revisiting the communities he used to busk in with a series of live pop-up gigs in the likes of Leeds, Sheffield, Hull, Bradford, Huddersfield and Barnsley, as well as his hometown of Doncaster.

Doncaster-born Adam Taylor will soon be beginning a tour across the UK and Europe. Photo: Jake Higgins

“I’ve been back busking in all of the places I used to busk in, and I just get a lot more love now,” he tells The Yorkshire Post. “I was worried nobody would turn up.”

Among the latest performances for ADMT (pronounced A-D-M-T) was a slot entertaining fans and passersby at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre in Wakefield, wearing his trademark baseball cap and red-tinted sunglasses.

"Yorkshire is a massive part of who I am and who I’m proud to be,” he told the crowd that gathered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media afterwards, he added: “There really is no place like home... it felt like the old days when I used to busk on the streets of Donny and hope someone would stop and listen. These shows have felt mad special to me and really shown me how far I've come.”

ADMT has been inspired with some of his music by life in Yorkshire. Photo: Press / The Small Print

ADMT says that his success hasn’t come easily. “There’s no such thing as a big break,” he tells The Yorkshire Post. “It think it’s an accumulation of lots of different things that happen and also there’s a lot of hard work.”

One of the key moments in his viral success was when ADMT performed a cover of 50 Cent’s Best Friend and posted the video online. Later the American rapper and his team shared ADMT’s cover to millions of followers.

“I wanted to do a 50 Cent track, but I had to figure out how to do a rap song as a ballad,” Taylor explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eventually, I found a way of doing Best Friend with a chord generator, so I sang the chorus and we put it on Instagram.”

Initially, the video was spotted by the rapper’s web team and within days 50 Cent himself was also endorsing the cover. “It was like a winning lottery ticket,” reflects ADMT.

50 Cent, aka Curtis James Jackson wanted to hear ADMT sing the verses to the song too. So Taylor worked with his studio collaborator and best friend Lamour to complete the song, which the rapper approved for release as a proper single.

Following the viral success of Best Friend in November 2023, ADMT released his track North in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of its memorable lines, “‘Ave you ever been to Yorkshire?”, has inspired fans worldwide to do their own version of the song, sharing what they love about their home region.

ADMT reflects: “I spent a lot of my life trying to escape where I was from. (But) there’s a massive part of me that is this place, this culture and this mad mix of people, it’s become such a part of me that I (felt) I need to speak about it, I guess. The song in general is about being proud of where you come from.”

ADMT started his working life at the age of 14 on Doncaster market, working for a fishmonger and later a vegetable stall.

Alongside grafting on the market, he was a keen drummer and his first role in music landed him poolside in Los Angeles when he was recruited for a local band’s American tour. But the fairytale was soon shattered when the group stepped back from playing live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADMT found himself back home, working in a bottling factory. “I hated it,” he admits. “There were a lot of amazing people working there, but it just didn’t feed my soul watching bottles go past.

"Then one of my mates suggested I should sing rather than drum, but initially I wasn’t sure. Eventually, though, I gave it a go.”

Singing offered ADMT a new outlet when his mental health dived. “I was depressed. As much as I hate that word in its entirety, that is the truth of what it was.

"I was suicidal. A few things happened in my life, and the accumulation of circumstances gets to you. It was dark.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things changed when his friend Mikey Gormley, a songwriter, rang ADMT to see how he was. “He was the first person I said ‘I’m not doing too great and I don’t understand why.’”

Mikey suggested he write a song about it. Despite ADMT’s initial reluctance, following another phone call, he finally put pen to paper.

“We wrote a song called Prison about being trapped in your head, and I found a therapy in writing,” Taylor says. “Now, if I’m going through something, it will be in a song.”

ADMT also thanks his mother and NHS therapists who helped him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his pop-up gigs, he has been open about his mental health in an emotional moment before performing his track Prison. He later invites the audience to clap along in a powerful act of support to anyone struggling.

It’s fair to say ADMT has come full circle, after starting out by busking on the streets of Yorkshire, to today performing his tracks to a waiting crowd.

Will he stay in Doncaster? “It’s cheap, so probably,” he jokes. “I don’t know what I want to do but I want to keep giving back to Yorkshire and working class people in England in general because that’s what I am. Who knows what the future holds?”