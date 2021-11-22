'Adventurer' took his own life after being forced to self-isolate with Covid-19

Robert Scothern's body was found among woodland in July of this year after a huge two-day search on the Yorkshire Derbyshire border.

The family of the 53-year-old from Unstone, Derbyshire, said he had been living with long-term back problems and was experiencing stress at work.

But speaking at the inquest, his dad John said that his son’s mental health was also “negatively impacted” after he was forced to self-isolate just days before his death.

Robert Scothern

He said: “I didn’t expect Robert to take his own life. I believe a combination of his back issues and the pressures of work contributed to his decline in mood. I also believe that Robert having to self-isolate due to Covid-19 had a negative impact on his mental health.”

Mr Scothern’s body was located off the A621, to the south of Sheffield, on July 24 after he was first reported missing on July 22 this year.

During the inquest, his dad described him as an “adventurer” who used to love walking and climbing in the Peak District.

But he said around 25 years ago, Mr Scothern had started experiencing back problems that had prevented him from doing the things he loved.

Despite his difficulties, the dad described his son, who had no children, as being “morally strong” and as someone who would “protect anyone who needed it”.

The inquest heard that in the days leading up to his death, Mr Scothern informed his GP that he had received a positive test for Covid-19 and was told to stay home.

His GP confirmed that he “did not express any suicidal ideation” at the time.

Following the evidence, coroner Susan Evans recorded a conclusion of suicide.