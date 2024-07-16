The British Horse Society has issued advice for Yorkshire horse riders who wish to go riding on beaches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the UK, including Yorkshire, there are many beaches that allow horses to ride on them, but there are some important legal and safety requirements to look out for before you go.

There are some beaches that do not permit the exercising of horses/riders including Bridlington North Beach, Bridlington South Beach, Hornsea and Withernsea at any time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horses are also not allowed on any promenade areas in the coastal resorts, extended gallops or racing is not permitted in any area and horse owners are requested not to use any beaches when they are busy and to be aware of other activities in the area, according to Coastal Services East Yorkshire.

A horse and soldier rider in the sea. (Pic credit: Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images)

The British Horse Society has advised that riders must check the following things before they go on beaches:

- Is riding on the beach permitted? You can find this information on the local authority website or search online for ‘can I ride on…’ and the beach name.

- Check the tide times - this information is available on the website for the beach and on display boards at the beach. Avoid the beach at high tide and be aware of areas that may be cut off by an incoming tide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Parking arrangements - note any height restriction barriers that may affect your trailer or horsebox.

- Restrictions - riding on the beach might be limited to certain days, times or areas, and there may be bylaws in place.

- Boundaries - know where you can ride on the beach. There may be boundaries marked on a map or flags set out on the beach.

Riders should dismount and horses should be walked when near other beach users and boat launching areas. There is a copy of the bylaw with maps available on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s website.