Aggressive seagulls target Yorkshire postal workers, causing delays to deliveries

Residents on Haddon Road have been warned by a Royal Mail delivery manager that there might be slight delays to the usual service due to the birds harassing staff during their rounds.

A letter sent out to residents said: “We have been experiencing issues in your area involving seagulls attacking our delivery officers when they are delivering mail to multiple properties on the street. We have been successful in delivering all the mail received in the office daily but there may be some days where the delivery officer has attempted multiple times to deliver but it may not be safe to do so which may result in slight delays.

“As a last resort we may have to return mail to the office if the delivery officer feels unsafe when trying to deliver to your address.”

“We are attempting deliveries to Haddon Road six days a week when there is mail to be delivered, but there could be days on which this is not possible.

“We have written to customers to explain this, and are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.