Ainley Top, Huddersfield: I went to the best Toby Carvery in Yorkshire

On a busy roundabout just off the M62, Toby Carvery stands in pride of place, mounted like a castle on a hill.

This Toby Carvery, voted the best in Yorkshire, is situated at Ainley Top in Huddersfield. Ainley Top was originally a small hamlet; now it's “the home of the roast.”

This site is voted the best Toby Carvery with four and five-star reviews on Google and TripAdvisor.

We sent our reporter, Sophie Mei Lan, a Toby Carvery aficionado, to discover the secret to Ainley Top’s success.

Did they do the Toby Gravy differently here? Was the carvery better? They may have their chunky roasted parsnips all year round.

Toby Carvery at Ainley Top is a relatively pretty-looking building with huge windows. You can see out of the windows onto the busy roundabout with stunning views of the countryside.

We walked in and barely had to wait to be seated. The carvery looked well stocked with gigantic Yorkshire Puddings and five meats on offer.

There was a range of vegetables such as carrots, cabbage, a potato, and butternut squash dauphinoise as well as macaroni cheese, onion gravy, and their famous roast potatoes.

Either with or without beef dripping.

My mum went for the full carvery, my daughter had a plastic kids plate carvery, and as we didn't have long, I asked for a vegetarian carvery to go.

Weirdly, I love Toby Carvery despite being a vegetarian in a family of meat eaters. l love the range of options and of course, the stuffing and gravy. As a vegetarian, you also get a free carvery with every main meal, which works out extremely reasonably. We quickly ordered food and drinks before heading to the carvery.

It's a nice spacious place where the staff are friendly and very efficient. We walked straight up to the carvery counter to be served by happy-looking chefs—no queues or moans from behind the counter. My mum loaded up hers and my daughter's plates while I was given a takeaway tub, bags for Yorkshire Puddings, and a greaseproof bag for the roast potatoes. I ended up with loads to take home and all nicely packaged, including a special mini tub for the gravy.

Toby to takeaway?

The speed of service was exceptional, and the interior was light, spacious, yet cosy. These things set it apart from any other Toby's I've been to. Usually, people are stuffed into every crevice of the pub.

Here, the service was exceptionally smooth. So much so, I heard other customers travelled further for this Carvery because you're still served quicker, including travel time, than their local Toby's.