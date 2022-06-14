Air ambulance called after plane crashes into Yorkshire field

The plane could be seen stranded in the middle of the field close to Netherthorpe Airfield at Thorpe Salvin, in South Yorkshire, on Sunday (June 12).

The Air Accident Investigation Branch has since confirmed an investigation into the crash is underway.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

This was the scene in a field near Sheffield this weekend – after an aeroplane accident near Netherthorpe Airfield

A reader, who sent in the picture of the plane in the field, said it was a 'light aircraft crash'.

He said the aircraft had come down in a field near Thorpe Salvin on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for AAIB said: “We’ve been informed of an accident at Netherthorpe Airfield on Sunday, and we have launched an investigation into it.”

It said it was unable to provide any further details into the incident at this stage.

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed a call for an ambulance had been received.

It said in a statement: “A Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the airfield following an emergency call at 11.28am on Sunday morning to reports of an incident involving a light aircraft. The air ambulance was not required as the three patients were uninjured.”

Sheffield Aero Club, which runs the airfield, has been approached for comment.