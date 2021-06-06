Great Britain's Alex Yee celebrates winning The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Mens Race during day 2 of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. (photo: PA Wire/ Danny Lawson)

AJ Bell World Triathlon Series Leeds 2021: The best pictures from the elite men's race at Roundhay Park as GB star Alex Yee wins gold

Professional triathletes from around the world have thrilled spectators at Roundhay Park for the Leeds edition of the World Triathlon Championships Series.

By Immy Share
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 6:15 pm
Updated Sunday, 6th June 2021, 6:16 pm

Great Britain's Alex Yee destroyed the elite men's field to win on home-ground with friends and family cheering.

Fellow GB star Alistair Brownlee produced the quickest transition and was the first athlete to hit the bike course.

USA's Morgan Pearson came in second place and in third place was Belgium's Marten Van Riel.

1.

Competitors dive in to start The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Mens Race during day two of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon (photo: PA Wire/ Danny Lawson)

Buy photo

2. GBR's Jonathan Brownlee

Great Britain's Jonathan Brownlee in action during day two of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds (photo: PA Wire/ Danny Lawson)

Buy photo

3. Competitors in action

Competitors in action during The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Mens Race during day two of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon (photo: PA Wire/ Danny Lawson)

Buy photo

4. Gold, silver and bronze winners

Great Britain's Alex Yee (centre) celebrates winning The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Mens Race alongside second placed USA's Morgan Pearson (left) and third placed Belgium's Marten Van Riel (photo: PA Wire/ Danny Lawson)

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3