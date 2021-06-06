AJ Bell World Triathlon Series Leeds 2021: The best pictures from the elite men's race at Roundhay Park as GB star Alex Yee wins gold
Professional triathletes from around the world have thrilled spectators at Roundhay Park for the Leeds edition of the World Triathlon Championships Series.
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 6:15 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 6:16 pm
Great Britain's Alex Yee destroyed the elite men's field to win on home-ground with friends and family cheering.
Fellow GB star Alistair Brownlee produced the quickest transition and was the first athlete to hit the bike course.
USA's Morgan Pearson came in second place and in third place was Belgium's Marten Van Riel.
Page 1 of 3