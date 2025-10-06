Al Dawson: Family of teen who died from rare cancer organise ball in his honour

Al Dawson and his sister Flick Ransome, who is organising a charity ball in his honour

A teenager who died from a rare form of bone cancer has inspired his family to fundraise thousands in his name.

Al Dawson, from Wakefield, was just 14 when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

He endured a gruelling treatment course of chemotherapy and prosthetic surgery, but his cancer returned, spreading to his ribs, jaw, spine and feet.

Al, a pupil of Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, died in 2007, aged 16, surrounded by friends and family.

Since his death, his family, including his sister and twin brother, have raised over £100,000 for the Bone Cancer Research Trust in his honour.

The Leeds-based charity undertakes life-saving research and provides national support to everyone affected by primary bone cancer.

A ball will be held for the charity on November 15 at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, which Al’s sister Flick Ransome is working to organise.

She said: “Al didn’t lose a battle with cancer, it was never a fight he could win. He was courageous, mature and brave. He fought the disease with every ounce of strength he had.

“Fundraising for the Bone Cancer Research Trust became an invaluable source of support and focus for our family to keep his memory alive. In 2017, we organised the first ever Bone Cancer Ball.

"The evening was such a huge success that the Bone Cancer Ball grew into the charity’s flagship fundraising event.”

“The work delivered from their office in Horsforth is incredible. I feel so proud that Al’s legacy continues through their work and I find so much enjoyment from celebrating Al’s life whilst making a difference for future patients.”