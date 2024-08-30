All 18 children's centres in North Yorkshire at risk of closure under council plans

All eighteen council-run children’s centres across North Yorkshire could be closed under new proposals.

The children and family hubs, which are located in towns and villages across the county and provide services, courses and support for parents and caregivers.

But council bosses say that since the pandemic, many services have moved online and the buildings may change “that they can best meet the needs of the local community.”

They are now looking to de-register the hubs to allow them to use the buildings for different purposes.

Harrogate Bilton Children's Centre

The children’s centres, many of which began life as Sure Start centres under Tony Blair’s government in the 1990s, support young people up to the age of 19.

While most are in towns including Skipton, Settle, Northallerton and Malton, there are two in Catterick Garrison serving military families and several in villages including Brotherton and Sherburn-in Elmet.

North Yorkshire Council said that de-registering the buildings could allow “greater flexibility” in their use.

A 28-day-long consultation has launched with members of the public encouraged to share their views on if centres should remain open in their current purpose.

According to the survey: “Our aim is to unlock the full potential of our Children’s Centres by de-registering their status to be utilised by the community or charities, thereby benefiting young people and the wider community in a holistic way.”

But there is no guarantee that, should the deregistering be approved, the buildings will still be used for children’s services.

According to the council consultation, options for the buildings might include fitness studios and gyms, start-up offices, or community services for adults.

The latest proposed closures follow five centres already shutting their doors in 2023: Kirkbymoorside, Nidderdale, Wensleydale, South Craven and Eastfield.

Coun Janet Sanderson said: “The needs of our children and young people are changing and it is our responsibility to keep up. By being flexible with the purpose and use of our buildings, we can open up opportunities to work with key partners and organisations that can deliver a range of activities.”

The authority’s assistant director for children and families, Mel Hutchinson, said: “Over the last four years, during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, Early Help has redesigned the delivery of its activities to better support children and their families.

“We now deliver a blended approach of face-to-face and virtual activities taking place in our premises and in family homes, reducing the need for the same number of designated children’s centres.