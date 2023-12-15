In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.

All Creatures Great and Small actor Samuel West talked to us about his Yorkshire heritage, first meeting his fellow cast members – and finding Siegfried Farnon.

We also spoke with the world's first professor of addiction recovery based in Leeds who is transforming lives around the globe.

Shipley-born poet, writer and performer Nick Toczek reflected on a varied career as he received an award from the University of Bradford.

Becky Bond has been a ghostwriter and radio producer, and she told us how she is helping families to record precious memories with her new business.

As FareShare Yorkshire turns 25, we looked at how the charity is helping to feed thousands of people across the region, whilst tackling food waste.

We chatted to York-based creative projects company Bolshee CIC whose aim is to produce projects to help everyone feel heard, empowered and supported, regardless of their background.

Author Daniel Rachel spoke to us about his history of 2 Tone Records.