Channel 5 has commissioned for series five and six of its popular show All Creatures Great and Small, based on author James Herriot’s beloved and iconic collection of stories.

Callum Woodhouse will also be returning during series 5 as Tristan Farnon, who was absent in the last series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Series 4, which aired from October 2023, garnered 4.4 million viewers and the series will return to shoot on location in Yorkshire for both seasons. Series 5 will also see the return of central characters Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as his mentor Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall, and Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot.

All Creatures Great and Small cast. (Pic credit: Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Vulture)

James Anthony-Rose will also be back as Richard Carmody along with Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey and her pampered Pekingese Tricki.

The series will continue to bring the stories of James Herriot to life in Darrowby, where viewers will follow the lives of a popular ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk in the Yorkshire Dales during the 1940s.

Fans react to news of return of All Creatures Great and Small and popular character Tristan

“Wow! That's fabulous news. Clap! Clap! Clap! and clap some more. I am really looking forward to it and it gives us something good to look forward to. Thank you, thank you, thank you.” - Julie Hughes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yay, love love love this show. Used to watch the original with my Dad, it was his favourite programme. He would have loved watching the new take on it. Can’t wait.” - Michelle Bourne

“Love this program, I remember the original and wasn't sure how the new one would be, but it's absolutely brilliant.” - Myra Abbott

“Brilliant news, I'm so pleased there is going to be Series 5.” - Andrew Arkell

“I just want Siegfried and Mrs Hall to get together.” - Philippa Peate

“Great news. Love this programme.” - Janice Murray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Worth the wait! Thanks for confirming.” - Karen Costello Lach

“Love this programme - it’s the best! Do hope Tristram is coming back - have really missed him!” - Irene Addington to which a Channel 5 spokesperson replied: “Your wish is our command.”

“Best show on telly.” - Lindsay Longley

“Fabulous news!!!!” - Lori Whorff

“That’s brilliant - looking forward to it.” - Caroline May Fraser Weldon

“Love this show. Really good news. Something to look forward to.” - Margaret Wood

“Absolutely fabulous, can't wait.” - Yvette Lockett

“Tristan is coming back.” - Abby Medina

“Oh that's just ace news. Love it.” - Sharon Chugg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fantastic! Can't wait, such a great programme.” - Rosemary Gowler

“That's great news. Can't wait to see Tristan back again. Please give us a clue when it starts again.” - Sheryl Wakeling

“Happy day, two more years of the best program on television. Just love all the characters, but really love the quirky Carmody.” - Pamela Heine

“Brilliant news , it's the only programme worth watching.” - Chris Edmondson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Awesome news, I'm so excited for season 5. Thank you so much Channel 5!” - Brady Beal

“Made my day. Looking forward to seeing Tristan again.” - Maura Lewis

“I do not usually approve of or enjoy remakes of such wonderful programs as this original was. But the actors in this latest version have brought to life the characters so warmly and beautifully. I have completely fallen in love with the stories of James Herriot all over again and can not wait for the next episode to air.” - Janet Burt

“So pleased and Tristan is back!” - Jane Bridgman-Smith