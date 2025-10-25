All Creatures Great and Small: How to watch all six series before Christmas
All Creatures Great & Small Series 6 and Series 1 – 6 Box Set are set to arrive on DVD and digital on 1 December 2025, following its run on 5, Acorn Media International has announced.
The Christmas Special, All God’s Creatures is also included.
The series has solidified itself as one of the nation’s best-loved shows and has gone on to become 5’s biggest hit.
A spokesperson said: “The new series takes us to the end of the Second World War, where we find the Skeldale House at sixes and sevens.
“With victory in Europe declared, there is the promise of peace at last. But there’s no rest for James (played by Nicholas Ralph), as he juggles veterinary work with his busy family life with Helen (Rachel Shenton) and the exceptionally challenging Siegfried (Samuel West).
“With stunning scenery, a delightful cast and brilliant storytelling, escape from everyday life and join All Creatures Great & Small this Christmas for an uplifting watch and the perfect winter warmer this festive season.”