As the new series of All Creatures Great and Small airs on Channel 5 next week, Callum Woodhouse has shared his thoughts on whether or not there will be more seasons of the popular TV drama based on James Herriot’s bestselling books.

“There are certainly more stories to tell,” said Callum, who plays Tristan Farnon, speaking to a small group of press including The Yorkshire Post. He added: “I just don't know how long we will go, but I certainly don't think any of us are ready to be done yet.”

Samuel West, who plays elder brother Siegfried Farnon, seemed to echo this sentiment when he posted a photo on his X account this week of the first clapperboard slate of the first series, taken September 14, 2019, commenting: “Six years. Six seasons, and counting.

“Thank you, everyone, for making it such a joy #ACGAS”

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and Triston Farnon (Nicholas Ralph) in All Creatures Great and Small Series 6. Picture: Channel 5/Playground/Helen Williams

Series six has jumped forward in time from Christmas 1941 to May 1945.

In episode one, called Gathering the Flock, it becomes clear that the years have brought much change at Skeldale House - Mrs Hall is away, Helen and James have moved out, and Siegfried is found, in Samuel West’s words, “face down on a sofa, drooling, with a miniature horse in the dining room”.

He added: “He drinks too much, he’s neglecting his work, and he’s found with different people asleep on the sofa.”

Samuel has spoken of how much he enjoys scenes with Anna Madeley, who plays Mrs Hall. “We always feel a little bit sad if we don’t get at least one scene during the series where she gets to chase me through the house,” he said.

Jimmy Herriot (Thomas Riches) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) in All Creatures Great and Small Series 6. Picture: Channel 5/Playground/Helen Williams

“We call it our West Wing, because we put the Steadicam on, and we just walk and talk.

“But actually, what you’re really talking about is: Is it true? Do you believe that these two people might talk to each other when their love language, as it were, is teasing?

“And do you believe that Mrs Hall is going to keep him on the right side of good behaviour by occasionally shaming him and telling him off, even though he’s her employer?”

Anna Madeley has also addressed the idea of Mrs Hall and Siegfried getting closer.

Siegfried (Samuel West) and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) in All Creatures Great and Small Series 6. Picture: Channel 5/Playground/Helen Williams

“It seems to be building and building, that idea, but I obviously can’t comment on it, at all, but we do know that their friendship has blossomed a lot,” she told The Yorkshire Post and a small group of press.

“We got interesting this year. We see what it might have been like when they first met, when she first came to the house, and so understand how much that relationship has evolved over the years, and yes, it takes a new journey this year, but it’s a big ‘we shall see’.”

Episode one sees James (Nicholas Ralph) attend the birth of a lamb, accompanied by his four-year-old son, Jimmy, played by seven-year-old Thomas Riches.

“He’s a brilliant, brilliant little guy,” said Nicholas.

Rachel Shenton was absent for part of the filming when she was away on maternity leave.

“We all really missed her,” Nicholas said, “but of course she had far more important things going on.”