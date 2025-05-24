A gelateria is rarely packed all year round, but Harbour Bar has been a shining light on Scarborough’s seafront for the past 80 years.

The iconic ice cream and dessert parlour stands in a prominent location on the South Bay.

The family behind the business, the Alonzi’s, have gone from selling ice cream from a couple of ice cream barrows amid the Second World War, to purchasing the premises, now called Harbour Bar, by the end of the war.

Where other hospitality venues have failed, there seems to be no end in customers heading to Harbour Bar.

Sundaes and Soda Floats anyone?

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan shares why this place has stood the test of time.

When my family and I go to the seaside, we buy a cone of chips on a cold day and an ice cream on a sunny day unless we're in Scarborough.

Come rain or shine, we head to this 1950s style diner for a pit stop where we indulge in a range of school pudding style desserts, decadent sundaes or for me a fruit cocktail with a mug of tea does the job.

I ordered a full knickerbocker glory as a child which would always hit the spot.

The family business behind Harbour Bar celebrates 80 years this year

Every time I walk in here I feel as if I am being catapulted onto a 1950s film set, sitting on a bar stool ordering off the vintage-style menu.

This place isn’t a replica, it's a surviving celebration of a family run business which has served the likes of me with heart, soul and delicious ice cream.

From fond childhood memories to today, I am visiting with my own children.

Harbour Bar has all the greatness of a long-standing family business with the familiar touches you get from visiting your grandparents and better still it's independent, reasonably priced, you'll always feel at home.

Like it is for many tourists, this is a must on a trip to Scarborough.

Giulian Alonzi, owner of the Harbour Bar and who spends most of his time making ice cream behind the diner, appreciates his pre- and post-work views.

On my last visit he told me: “The fantastic sun rises and amazing sunsets over the sea and cliffs.”

Giulian grew up with his parents and sisters living above Harbour Bar.

He now has his own self-made ‘ice cream machine,’ and is able to make 500 litres of ice cream per hour.

They sell around 80,000 litres of ice cream per year.

Yorkshire’s oldest ice cream parlour opened on August Bank Holiday in 1945 during the rationing era.

Within two hours they sold out of all of their stock of ice cream and 'camp' coffee (coffee with condensed milk), making £48.

The milk they used had been sourced on the black market.

