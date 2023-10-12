All Sections
Alpamare, Scarborough: Waterpark and spa announces it will close all winter due to high energy costs

Scarborough attraction Alpamare is to close until next spring due to high energy costs, its management have announced.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST

A statement released said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the temporary closure of Alpamare with effect from today. We hope to re-open in spring 2024.

"Whilst we have a fantastic park and lots of brilliant customers, we are unable to continue trading through the winter due to the ongoing high costs associated with the business (including the very high cost of energy needed to heat our pools). A brief closure will enable us to carry out essential maintenance and improve our energy efficiency.

"Any member of the public who has made a booking for Alpamare or Wellness should receive an automatic refund within the next three working days. We cannot wait to re-open in the spring and welcome you all again.”

The waterpark opened in 2016 and the spa three years later. The complex has four waterslides, indoor wave pool and two outdoor pools.

