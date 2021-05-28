Amazing Calderdale volunteers to be thanked as part of celebration

Staying Well and a COVID Champion with VSIA.

To everyone who makes a difference through volunteering, Calderdale Council and the Voluntary Sector Infrastructure Alliance (VSIA) are joining forces to say a big thank you during this year’s national Volunteers’ Week.

The lighting up of Wainhouse Tower from June 1 to 7 will look to show the whole borough’s gratitude for over 1000 people volunteering for the COVID-19 virtual volunteer hub in 2020, more than 800 charities and community organisations in Calderdale, over 300 people regularly volunteering with Council services, and everyone who gives their time to help others.

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, with responsibility for volunteering, said: “This Volunteers’ Week, we’re teaming up with the Voluntary Sector Infrastructure Alliance to say the biggest thank you ever to Calderdale’s incredible volunteers and community groups.

“In some very dark times recently, volunteers have been a real shining light, putting smiles on people’s faces and supporting our most vulnerable residents.

“I’m really proud of the way our kind local people rally round to help each other, not just in a crisis but also in the day-to-day services that keep Calderdale at its best.

“We’re excited to share the inspiring stories of local people doing amazing things to help others. The Council and VSIA’s social media will be full of stories and thank you messages during Volunteers’ Week, and we encourage you to share yours using the hashtag #VolunteersWeek.”

Recent research from Belong – The Cohesion and Integration Network found that people in Calderdale are 140% more likely to have been volunteering throughout the pandemic than people elsewhere in the UK, shining the national spotlight on Calderdale’s kindness.

The Council continues to work closely with VSIA and other local organisations to support volunteers and create new opportunities in Calderdale. These opportunities and lots of advice will be shared during Volunteers’ Week to raise awareness of the many ways to help out and to encourage more people to come forward.

Charlie Johnston, Volunteering Manager at the VSI Alliance, said: “The past year has undoubtably been difficult for everyone and would have been even more so if it wasn’t for the kindness and hard work of local volunteers.

“Volunteers have kept our communities connected and supported throughout the pandemic with food and medicine deliveries, phone befriending and not forgetting those who have volunteered with local organisations for years before.

“We really cannot thank them enough for everything they have done for their communities. All the plans for Volunteers’ Week in Calderdale, including The Purple Light Up of Wainhouse Tower, are recognition and thank you for them and the shining lights they are!”