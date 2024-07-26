Amazon backs Doncaster School for the Deaf

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Doncaster School for the Deaf has received a £9,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centres in the town.

The donation was made to Doncaster School for the Deaf, one of the longest-established schools teaching deaf pupils in the UK. The school was established in 1829 and provides education for deaf pupils from four to 19 years of age.

The donation from Amazon will go towards the school’s playground improvement project.

The school was nominated for the donation by Maria Greene, an employee at Amazon in Doncaster. She said: “Doncaster School for the Deaf empowers pupils to reach their full potential. I’m pleased that Amazon is supporting the school’s pupils and staff with this donation.”

Doncaster School for the Deaf pupils and staff with Amazon representatives

Jane Goodman, Head Teacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf, added: “It is imperative that deaf children have full and equal access to education so they can reach their full potential and leave school confident, independent and competent. We’d like to thank Amazon in Doncaster for this support. It will make a real difference to our pupils.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

