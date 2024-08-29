Amazon in Wakefield throws annual summer bash

Teammates from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield partied on site at this year’s mid-year thank you from Amazon for their work delivering for customers around the UK.

Fun fair rides, pony petting and face painting formed part of the celebrations that saw Amazon employees join with their families and friends to see out the summer season.

Zeeshan Aftab works at Amazon in Wakefield and attended the summer party. He said: “Our events are even more special when we can bring our loved ones along. I had a great time in the sunshine, enjoying the many treats my teammates had so thoughtfully organised. I’m looking forward to next year’s party already!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...