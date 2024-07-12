Ampleforth College: Weak leadership put children at risk of abuse, report finds

Serious weaknesses in leadership put children at one of North Yorkshire’s oldest boarding schools at risk of sexual abuse, a government inquiry has found.

A seven year investigation by the Charity Commission into the Ampleforth Abbey Trust and St Laurence Educational Trust, which run Ampleforth College, found “several weaknesses and failures in the approach to and handling of safeguarding matters across both charities which exposed pupils to risk of harm.”

The College, which was founded in 1803, is rooted in Roman Catholicism with monks providing much of the school’s teaching and chaplaincy.

Historic sexual abuse allegations have previously been investigated by Ofsted, and the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, which found “appalling” abuse had been inflicted by monks on children as young as seven with a “culture of acceptance of abusive behaviour.”

Ampleforth College

The Charity Commission’s report found there was “no comprehensive or reliable written record of complaints or allegations.”

According to the Charity Commission’s findings, “St Laurence Educational Trust repeatedly failed to meet independent school standards and these failures, along with the slow pace at which cultural change and improvements were made, exposed beneficiaries to risks of harm and the college to reputational harm.”

Trustees were also criticised in the report for letting “obligations of loyalty to their brothers in the monastic community” hinder safeguarding decision making.

Abuse at the school, which charges up to £46,470 for annual boarding fees, was first reported in 2016.

Some nine further previously unreported allegations of abuse, the majority of which took place between 2014 and 2016, have been disclosed in the Charity Commission’s report.

The Commission brought in its own interim leader to manage both charities while the investigation was ongoing.

Amy Spiller, Head of Investigations at the Commission, said:"The inquiry found several weaknesses and failures in the approach to and handling of safeguarding matters across both charities which exposed pupils to risk of harm.

“We expect safeguarding to be a priority for all charities, and the lack of oversight demonstrated mismanagement in the administration of these charities.

A spokesperson for Ampleforth Abbey Trust said: “The Abbot of Ampleforth Abbey would like to take this opportunity to offer sincere and heartfelt apology to anyone who suffered abuse while in the care of our schools, parishes, or other ministries.

“Throughout this inquiry, the trustees have co-operated with the Commission and have worked hard, with the help and guidance of many professionals, to learn from past mistakes and to ensure that a positive and professional safeguarding culture is embedded in all of the Abbey’s works.”