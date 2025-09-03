Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Audience with Coronation Street is heading to venues around the UK. The Sheffield date features the likes of Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland, Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne) and Samia Longchambon, who takes on the role of character Maria Connor.

“I think it’ll be so much fun and actually a good trip down memory lane for us all to relive some of the nostalgic moments over the years,” says Samia.

The show, hosted live by This Morning’s resident soap expert Sharon Marshall, promises behind-the-scenes secrets, nostalgia and honest conversation, in celebration of Coronation Street, which has been running since 1960.

Samia Longchambon, who plays, Maria Connor. Photo: Coronation Street

Samia’s been having pre-show catch-ups to prep a few gems: “I spoke to Sharon Marshall the other week, and we had a big chat for an hour about all sort of funny anecdotes... favourite storylines, tough ones to film, things like that.”

Samia hasn’t been on stage since her teens but says the experience of meeting fans at Corrie Star Tours has helped her prepare. She still remembers landing her role in the show.

“I was just thinking ‘I’ve got a job for potentially six months. Obviously not thinking for one second I’d still be there 25 years later,” she says.

Amanda Barrie, who for around 20 years played Alma Halliwell in the ITV soap, is making an appearance at the Sheffield event.

“The show’s heart has always been its people, on screen and off,” she says, excited to relive her Alma days. “I’m so looking forward to sharing those memories.”

Jack P Shepherd, aka David Platt, is taking part in performances in Salford and Sunderland. He is no stranger to live crowds thanks to his hit podcast with Colson Smith and Ben Price, but says the theatre tour brings something fresh.

“With the podcast, we know people are interested, they want the behind-the-scenes stuff. All the bits you don’t see on telly,” he says.

“You don’t get to perform in front of a live audience very often in our line of work. For a lot of the cast, this will be way outside their comfort zone. But that’s what makes it fun.”

Bill Roache (Ken Barlow) will also be appearing in Salford and Sunderland. He says: “Coronation Street has been a second home and its fans an extended family. To now have the chance to meet audiences in person… is a real privilege.”

- An Audience with Coronation Street has dates in London, Salford, Sunderland, Glasgow and Sheffield. Each event features five cast members live on stage, including a rotating line-up of Corrie favourites and soap royalty.