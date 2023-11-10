In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.

This week, we reported on the incredible story of four South Yorkshire men who fought in the Spanish Civil War. Their tale is being told in a new play in Rotherham.

We also heard how a Yorkshireman has founded a new rehab clinic in Sheffield inspired by his own experience with addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We spoke to a Leeds Conservatoire student with love for both classical piano and boxing, who is set to appear in a Sky Arts film.

Mark Barrow is a Yorkshire freelance underwater film maker specialising in freshwater.

A textile artist told us about her project to turn yellow dusters into art exploring domestic work. An exhibition featuring some of them is coming to the Knitting and Stitching Show in Harrogate.

For the Charity Commission's Trustees Week, we spoke to Simon Widdop, the founder of Yorkshire Children's Trust about his family's ordeal and how it sparked the idea for the charity.

And we also heard from underwater film-maker Mark Barrow, who has embarked on an environmental passion project that has seen him document life along all 65 miles of the River Wharfe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, in arts and culture, we reported how a Leeds theatre company is exploring the story of 'the Yorkshire Witch' in a new black comedy and how a musical that started life in Sheffield - Standing at the Sky's Edge - is being taken to London's West End.