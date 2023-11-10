An underwater film-making capturing the Wharfe and how yellow dusters have been turned into art: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week
This week, we reported on the incredible story of four South Yorkshire men who fought in the Spanish Civil War. Their tale is being told in a new play in Rotherham.
We also heard how a Yorkshireman has founded a new rehab clinic in Sheffield inspired by his own experience with addiction.
We spoke to a Leeds Conservatoire student with love for both classical piano and boxing, who is set to appear in a Sky Arts film.
A textile artist told us about her project to turn yellow dusters into art exploring domestic work. An exhibition featuring some of them is coming to the Knitting and Stitching Show in Harrogate.
For the Charity Commission's Trustees Week, we spoke to Simon Widdop, the founder of Yorkshire Children's Trust about his family's ordeal and how it sparked the idea for the charity.
And we also heard from underwater film-maker Mark Barrow, who has embarked on an environmental passion project that has seen him document life along all 65 miles of the River Wharfe.
Finally, in arts and culture, we reported how a Leeds theatre company is exploring the story of 'the Yorkshire Witch' in a new black comedy and how a musical that started life in Sheffield - Standing at the Sky's Edge - is being taken to London's West End.
