It’s unusual, perhaps, but not unheard of. Just ask Louise Hill, head of Leeds’s Grimes Dyke Primary School since 2010. Over the past three years, Louise and several members of her staff have headed off on a number of mini-breaks with pupils and their parents. Their destination? Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm.

"It’s only 20 minutes away but it feels a world away from the environment our children live in,” says Louise. “The freedom they’ve got, the access to nature, just being out in the countryside has an enormous impact on their wellbeing and lots of other things.”

“The majority of them have never experienced this sort of thing,” she continues. “The things we do are just worlds apart from their normal life.”

Working together on residential.

The charity at Lineham Farm works with disadvantaged children to provide adventure breaks with indoor and outdoor activities including bushcraft, archery, a low ropes course and crafts. Grimes Dyke Primary has been taking children there on residential for many years and has now run six breaks where small numbers of parents and children have attended together.

"We’d always come back and say to parents how well the children had done, how well they’d eaten and how well they’d slept and quite often parents didn’t believe us because that’s not the case at home,” Louise says. "The only way to fix that was to take them with us and say let’s do this as a family. We do an awful lot of work with families anyway so we thought let’s try doing a residential where we take the children but also their most significant grown ups from home.”

The school would not be able to offer the experience were it not for funding through the INEOS Forgotten 40 Project. The charitable initiative aims to empower the headteachers of 100 primary schools serving some of the UK’s most deprived communities by giving them funding to meet the wellbeing and learning needs of children growing up in challenging circumstances.

The idea is to improve the experience of childhood, remove barriers to learning and open up opportunities that children from more advantaged homes take for granted. Rotherham-born Louise can still recall the moment INEOS made contact with her school. “To have somebody phone up and say I want to give you £20,000 (a year), no strings attached, you think what is the catch? Why?…There’s endless possibilities of things you can do with that, that isn’t linked to academic standards. This is about making children’s lives happier. And we’ve just embraced it.”

Getting stuck into the activities at Lineham Farm

Since the partnership began in 2021, the school has largely used the cash to fund experiences for its pupils. Its initiatives have included camping on the school field, theatre trips and an annual winter wonderland event. Money has also been used to develop outdoor resources with the creation of a sandpit and an allotment and the purchase of play equipment and waterproof clothing to get children outdoors in all weathers.

Then, there’s those family residentials. Those who took part in the most recent earlier this month enthused about being outdoors, spending quality time together, meeting other families and trying new foods and activities away from screens. The group all arrive together on a Friday afternoon and typically head out on a walk after dusk. “Loads of them won’t have done that before, gone out with a torch in the night-time,” Louise says.

“We’re looking for foxes, for deer. We’re listening for owls, we’re looking at the stars and talking about all the things that happen at night-time which is a world apart from night-time on the estate where they live. That’s a very loud place, a very busy place, a very scary place in lots of ways and Lineham farm is the complete opposite.”

Parents often come away with a greater understanding and appreciation for the bonds that teachers have with pupils and the work that goes on not only during the school day but beforehand and afterwards too. Staff, meanwhile, get a new understanding for the “complex lives” that some of the children lead, and an insight into the hunger that is experienced by some.

Grimes Dyke Primary School has been visiting Lineham Farm for residentials for years.

“It is so well-equipped for children like ours,” says Louise, who has been at the school since 2001. “They can just have a good time without having to think about anything else. It really does turn some families around. It also allows (parents) to see us as humans, we’re not just teachers at the school gates. It enables them to see the relationship we have with their children and vice versa. It’s a lot to ask staff to go away for the weekend, but it pays dividends.”

Already she’s starting to give thought to how another round of INEOS Forgotten 40 funding could be spent in the next academic year. “Our children are predominantly white British council estate children and we want to open their eyes to the diversity of the world. We want to get them out and about to different religious buildings and experiencing different cultures to open their eyes to that.”