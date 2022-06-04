Keen photographer Andrew Fletcher, from Preston-under-Scar near Leyburn, has not been seen since 3.30pm on Friday when he left the village on foot dressed in grey and green walking clothing and carrying a backpack.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Mr Fletcher's family are very concerned for his safety and alerted the police at 6.25pm after he failed to return home.

Andrew Fletcher, 63

"It is believed he is without any cash, bank cards and his mobile phone.

"Extensive searches have been carried out throughout Friday evening involving the Neighbourhood Policing Team, the Operational Support Unit, a police helicopter and the Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team.

"The search continued until 11.45pm on Friday and is due to resume at 8am on Saturday.

"Officers are appealing for possible sightings of Mr Fletcher along local walking routes and surrounding areas.

"He is described as white, aged 63, 5ft 9in tall, with a clean-shaven face and receding dark-brown greying hair.

"As well as the grey and green walking trousers and top, he was also seen carrying a blue backpack.

"If you have any information that could help the missing person inquiry, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.