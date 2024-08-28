Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP marks 150th anniversary as major sponsor of Freedom Festival 2024
Mark Pearson-Kendall, Managing Partner of Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP, expressed the firm's enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be a major sponsor of the Freedom Festival 2024. This partnership is a perfect way to celebrate our 150th anniversary. For a century and a half, we have been dedicated to serving our community and our clients with integrity and excellence. Supporting Freedom Festival allows us to give back to the city and region that have supported us throughout the years.”
Freedom Festival is renowned for its dynamic mix of art, music, and cultural events that captivate audiences of all ages. Jo Hawkes, Interim CEO of Freedom Festival, shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are so excited to be working with Andrew Jackson Solicitors during such a monumental year and feel honoured they have chosen to support Freedom Festival as a way to celebrate this. It is such an achievement to have been present in the local community for so long, and we wish them all the success for future years to come.”
Founded in 1874, Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP has grown to become a leading law firm, providing high-quality legal services across East Yorkshire, nationally, and globally. Their sponsorship of Freedom Festival 2024 is a testament to their long-standing dedication to the community, aligning perfectly with their 150th-year celebrations.
As the festival draws near, Andrew Jackson Solicitors and the whole team at Freedom Festival Arts Trust invite everyone to join in on the celebration of creativity, community, and the shared heritage that makes the festival such a unique and inspiring event.
