Animal charity receives £3,000 donation from South Yorkshire homebuilder

Sheffield based charity Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has received a £3,000 donation from Barratt Homes to assist with its vital work rescuing animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1988, the charity has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed over 20,000 animals from cats, dogs and smaller pets to pigs and other farm animals, whilst also educating the public on animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Thompson, Marketing and Event Coordinator at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, said: “We felt incredibly grateful when we found out we had been chosen for this donation. It’s so rewarding to see our hard work recognised and to know others care about animal welfare as much as we do.

Tara from Barratt Homes and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary with some kittens

“The three thousand pounds we received will be directly helping animals by fixing the roof in our new cattery extension area.

“Donations like this one are vital to our charity. They provide essential funds that allow us to improve and upkeep our facilities as well as pay for the animals vet treatments and keep our animals fed and happy.”

Barratt Homes is building new homes near Thornberry Animal Sanctuary at its Thornberry Gardens development in Dinnington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly continued: “Barratt Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a fantastic initiative. It demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting local charities, and allowing staff to actively participate in selecting causes that matter to them is a brilliant way to give back to the local community.

“We would like to extend our most sincere thank you to Barratt Homes for choosing Thornberry Animal Sanctuary for this generous donation. The developer’s support will help us make a significant difference in our efforts to protect and care for our animals.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer Thornberry Animal Sanctuary a donation to support the fantastic work it does. As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build.

“To most of us, our pets and animals are part of the family, so it is heart-warming to see charities like Thornberry Animal Sanctuary looking out for the wellbeing of our four-legged friends.”

To find out more about the charity, visit the website at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.