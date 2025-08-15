Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first of the two new photos of the Princess Royal for her landmark 75th birthday today, Anne has an amused smile as she stands near a window outside her Gatcombe Park home.

The second shows the Princess with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence on the night of a Windsor Castle state banquet, held by the King in July in honour of France’s President Emmanuel Macron who was on a state visit to the UK at the time.

The Princess is shown wearing her banquet gown and regalia, Order of the Garter Sash and Star, Order of the Thistle Star, King’s Family Order and Royal Family Order from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attending the State Banquet for the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle. Photo credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace/PA Wire

Anne is said to be spending her birthday sailing around the Western Isles of Scotland with her husband, and marking her the event privately.

The official portrait, taken by celebrated photographer John Swannell last month, shows Anne wearing a clean-lined colour-blocked royal blue dress with a contrasting bright white high collar, matching cuffs and white buttoned central trim.

Last month the Royal Mint unveiled the first official UK coin to honour Anne, created in celebration of her birthday and lifetime of service.

Swannell was also tasked with taking the official photographs for Anne’s 70th, and previously photographed Diana, Princess of Wales and her sons, the late Queen for her official diamond jubilee portrait in 2012, Sir Tony Blair, Sir Michael Caine and Sir Elton John.

The Princess Royal has been hailed for her non-political royal soft power and "amazing" stamina during her decades of duty ahead of her 75th birthday. Photo credit: PA/PA Wire

Ahead of her birthday, the Princess has been hailed for her non-political royal soft power and “amazing” stamina during her decades of duty.

Charity leaders who work closely with the King’s sister revealed she cares deeply about the state of Britain amid the current climate of challenges facing the world.

As the Princess reaches her personal milestone today, the woman often labelled the hardest-working royal is said to be, rather than slowing down, doing more than ever.

She has, those who know her recounted in celebration of her birthday, a “wicked wit”, a practical approach to problems, and a flair for “not always agreeing” with what they say.

Save The Children UK chief executive Moazzam Malik praised the “self-effacing” princess for her influential “soft support”, adding “you can see that she cares” about the state of the nation and the world, and in particular for children experiencing adversity.

Mr Malik said: “Obviously, as a Royal, she’s not a political figure, but her soft support for us is very inspiring for us as an organisation and for our collaborators and partners.” He added: “She’s very low key. She’s self-effacing.

“She doesn’t want to kind of take the limelight, but she’s very committed … You can see that she cares about the state of Britain and the state of the world.

Anne has been involved with Save the Children UK for 55 years, first becoming its president in 1970 in her first ever charity role in the year she turned 20, then as patron from 2017, taking over from her mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Malik said the princess had met some 27,000 of the organisation’s supporters and helped raise tens of millions of pounds over the years.

She spends a large amount of time visiting Save The Children’s projects in the UK where one in three children are growing up in relative poverty, and overseas, having travelled to countries such as Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, with one in 11 children globally in need of humanitarian assistance, he said.

Mr Malik added: “She’s one of our chief supporters, and it’s great to have somebody like that you know who will keep nudging you forward.”

Tanya Curry, chief executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association of which Anne became patron in 2008, suggested the princess had increased her workload ahead of turning 75, rather than reducing it. “I think she’s probably done a lot more for us actually, and the kind of stamina that she brings to that, mentally and physically, is amazing,” Ms Curry said.

Anne is a key member of her brother the King’s slimmed-down working monarchy and played an essential role when she stepped up in support of Charles following his cancer diagnosis. In June 2024, she was rushed to intensive care after she was believed to have been kicked by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate.

But the Princess, who was back at royal duties less than three weeks later, revealed she has no memory of the incident but now views every day as a “bonus”.

Michael Baker, chief executive of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), said Anne, who has been involved with the organisation since 1971, was determined to attend its national championships for her first return engagement after her admission to hospital. “She wanted to be there and come what may she was going to be with us, and that was so powerful because it was clearly a determined effort to be there as the first visit back…,” he said.

