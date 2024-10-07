Annual charity golf tournament raises £22,000 to help fund pioneering cancer research

An annual charity golf day for the Yorkshire property industry has raised £22,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The event, which has been running since 2004, was organised by Yorkshire Chartered Surveyors Brackenridge Hanson Tate and took place at The Bradford Golf Club in Guiseley.

25 teams competed in an afternoon golf tournament on the Club’s 18-hole course, one of the oldest golf courses in Yorkshire. The tournament was followed by a dinner, prize-giving and a raffle, with many generous donations from event sponsors and attendees.

Neil Clark, who has attended the event since it first started, chose Yorkshire Cancer Research as this year’s charity partner due to his personal experience of cancer. He delivered a touching speech on his cancer experience and the importance of raising money for cancer research.

Neil was diagnosed with throat cancer in July 2020. He underwent an intense period of chemotherapy and radiotherapy during the COVID-19 lockdown. Nine months later, he was told that the cancer treatment had successfully removed the cancer.

However, in May 2023, Neil was sadly diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer. At this point he was told that the cancer had spread to his lungs and was incurable.

Neil is currently undergoing his final rounds of chemotherapy treatment to help control the spread of cancer and prolong his life. Despite his low energy levels, he loves being outdoors and continues to play golf regularly.

Neil said: “The annual charity golf day is always a yearly highlight for me, and this year was no exception due to the generosity and support from everyone who attended.

I chose Yorkshire Cancer Research as this year’s charity partner as I want to do anything I can to help find new cancer treatments. Being told I have no more treatments available to me was very difficult to hear and I don’t want other people to be given that news.

Cancer research is everything. More and better treatments are not only important for saving lives, but for giving people hope and a longer, better quality of life.”

David Brackenridge, Director at Brackenridge Hanson Tate, said: “This year’s event brought people from across the Yorkshire property sector together for some fun and friendly competition on the golf course, while raising money to support the important work of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Neil is a much-loved member of our community who has been attending our events from the beginning. His incredibly moving speech touched the hearts of many in the room and emphasised why we hold this event.

We are so pleased that the event raised such a fantastic amount, and that the funds raised will go towards vital cancer research and the discovery of new treatments.”

Brackenridge Hanson Tate’s golf day is held annually, and next year’s will be held in June.