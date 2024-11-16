UPDATED: Police find missing 13-year-old girl who didn't come home from school

UPDATED: Chloe was found by police on Saturday, November 16.

Police are appealing for information after a schoolgirl was reported missing.

Chloe Middleton, 13, was last seen leaving school at 3pm on Friday but has not returned home and was reported missing in the early hours of this morning (November 16).

Chlow, who is from Keighley, was last seen wearing her school uniform.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “There are concerns for Chloe Middleton’s welfare. She was last seen at school at 3pm yesterday and was reported missing in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 16 November).

She is described as a white female, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with brown hair. She was last seen wearing her school uniform.”