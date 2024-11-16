UPDATED: Police find missing 13-year-old girl who didn't come home from school

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 16th Nov 2024, 12:33 GMT
UPDATED: Chloe was found by police on Saturday, November 16.

Police are appealing for information after a schoolgirl was reported missing.

Chloe Middleton, 13, was last seen leaving school at 3pm on Friday but has not returned home and was reported missing in the early hours of this morning (November 16).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chlow, who is from Keighley, was last seen wearing her school uniform.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “There are concerns for Chloe Middleton’s welfare. She was last seen at school at 3pm yesterday and was reported missing in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 16 November). 

She is described as a white female, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with brown hair. She was last seen wearing her school uniform.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 82 of November 16.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice