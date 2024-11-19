Archbishop of York does not consider himself a candidate to replace Justin Welby

The Archbishop of York has said he does not consider himself a candidate to replace the Archbishop of Canterbury, who is quitting after a damning report into abuse cover-up in the Church of England.

Stephen Cottrell acknowledged that he is "the person that people will look to" over the coming months, as the Church seeks to replace Justin Welby .

But Mr Cottrell said it is hoped a new Archbishop of Canterbury would be in the role for a period of between five and 10 years and the permanent role would therefore likely not fall to him.

At the age of 66, Mr Cottrell is nearing the Church of England retirement age of 70.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "We need someone who can give at least five years, probably more like 10. So I don't consider myself to be a candidate.

"That doesn't change my commitment over the coming years and I realise that for this next period I am the person that people will look to."

It is expected Mr Cottrell could take on some of Mr Welby's responsibilities temporarily before a new Archbishop of Canterbury is appointed.

Following the resignation announcement a week ago, Mr Cottrell said it was "the right and honourable thing to do" for Mr Welby to have "decided to take his share of responsibility for the failures identified by the Makin Review".

Mr Welby said he was quitting "in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse" following days of pressure after the independent review concluded John Smyth - the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the church - might have been brought to justice had the Archbishop of Canterbury formally reported him to police in 2013.

Mr Cottrell has also faced calls to resign over the handling of separate abuse cases, with former members of the church's Independent Safeguarding Board (ISB) saying he had failed to act over safeguarding concerns.

But Mr Cottrell rejected this and told the Guardian he would not be resigning.

He said he had passed cases to "other appropriate safeguarding professionals" and insisted he had not "ignored" them.

He told the newspaper: "I'm not going to resign. Like everyone who serves the church, I'm subject to the discipline and authority of the church. If people read the (Independent Safeguarding Board report), they can make their own conclusions."

Whoever replaces Mr Welby will become the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury .

Mr Cottrell told the Guardian the church is "now in a period of transition and reflection", including consideration of "what sort of person we're looking for to be the next Archbishop of Canterbury , and what our expectations are of that person".

The church could get its first female in the top role, in the form of possible candidates including Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally or Bishop of Chelmsford Guli Francis-Dehqani.

There are more than 100 bishops in the Church of England , including 42 diocesan bishops.

Among them is Bishop of Newcastle Dr Helen-Ann Hartley , who has described herself as a "lone voice" in being the only bishop to call publicly for Mr Welby's resignation in the days following the Makin Review's publication.

Mr Welby has said he will honour his existing "constitutional and church responsibilities", so exact timings for his departure will be decided "once a review of necessary obligations has been completed".

The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) is responsible for appointing the next archbishop, examining candidates, holding interviews and eventually putting forward a name to the Prime Minister, who then passes it to the King.