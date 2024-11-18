Archbishop of York faces calls to resign after Church of England abuse scandal after Justin Welby’s departure
A damning report revealed earlier this month found known child abuser John Smyth QC might have been brought to justice had Welby alerted authorities about his crimes in 2013.
Smyth abused over 130 boys in the UK and Africa over a period of five decades before his death in 2018.
The Archbishop of Canterbury resigned just days after the revelations and in his resignation statement, Welby said he "must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024".
He said he was informed in 2013 that the police had been notified, adding: "I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow".
Now, the Archbishop of York is facing calls to resign from the leading advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, Dame Jasvinder Sanghera.
Dame Sanghera has made claims Mr Cottrell failed to act when he heard of complaints about other alleged abuse claims.
When approached about this a representative for the Archbishop of York said Mr Cottrell is “deeply committed to safeguarding and he commends Dame Jasvinder's personal work in this important area”.
They told The Yorkshire Post: “The decision to disband the ISB was taken collectively by the Archbishops’ Council.
“As was said publicly at the time the Archbishop, along with his fellow members of the Council, deeply regret the impact on victims and survivors.
“Following the disbandment an independent interim commissioner was appointed to ensure work to examine the 12 cases being looked at by the ISB continued.
“An independent barrister led review into the decision to disband the ISB made no criticisms of individuals and concluded that both flaws in the design and governance of the ISB, and the breakdown in relations, had made the situation inevitable.
“Archbishop Stephen believes the future of Church safeguarding needs independent structures and scrutiny, while ensuring that it also remains everyone's responsibility, as highlighted in the recent Makin review.
“The church is in the process of developing a model of independent safeguarding. This is progressing both swiftly and carefully, with the intention of bringing proposals to General Synod in February.”