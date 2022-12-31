Archbishop of York is "very worried" about Yorkshire's poorest as cost of living crisis continues

The Archbishop of York says he is "deeply concerned" about Yorkshire's poorest communities as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about his hopes for the next 12 months, Stephen Cottrell said 2022 had been a "year of struggle" for many and that Government policies next year should be directed towards helping the poorest.

He said: “It's been an incredible year really with some tremendous highs and some tremendous lows. And it's been a year of struggle for people with the cost of living crisis that's affected so many so so badly."

"It has been a hard year, and at the moment it’s a hard winter for many. Christmas will have been, I hope, a joyful time but also a difficult time if you can’t heat your house or get your children what they want.

YORK, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Bishop Stephen Cottrell reacts as he addresses members of the congregation outside the West Door of York Minster following his Confirmation of Election as the 98th Archbishop of York on July 09, 2020 in York, England. The confirmation of Election service was broadcast via video conference due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The service included music from the York Minster choir and Manor Church of England academy, York. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

“I’m deeply concerned about the poorest communities in Yorkshire.

“I can’t offer false hope, but I can say the Christmas message is a message of peace and goodwill.

“I hope in Government, all our policies both in national and local government will be looking to serve the common good of everyone with particular care for the poorest and the most excluded, and that we as individuals will reflect that in the decisions we make on how we spend our money and resources.”

Archbishop Cottrell called on people to love their neighbour and draw on moments of togetherness such as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the Queen’s funeral.

“We are one nation, we do belong to one another,” he said.

"That is, I think, what the Jubilee and the Queen's funeral showed us and that's what I think the Coronation will show us - that we belong to each other.”

“My interest is tied up with my neighbour’s interest. If my neighbour is suffering, that will come back to me in due course.

"I wish I had something more original to say, but my message that I hold onto is we must love one another.”

The Archbishop also reflected on one of 2022's most seismic events –the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.He said: "I have amazing memories that I will carry with me throughout my life that I happened to be Archbishop of York at such a time and have a part to play in such a historic occasion.

“It was hard losing her, but there was some real joy as well.

“As a privy councillor, I therefore became a member of what's called the Accession Council, and was one of the eight people who needed to sign the document which declared that Charles is our new King.

“In British life, both church and state, whenever you go to one of these very grand things, there’s usually someone there who can explain what to do - but of course the Accession Council hasn’t met for 70 years, so we all had to figure out what to do.

“It was powerful to be part of, but there was also a funny side behind the scenes where we were saying ‘well you stand there’ and had to work it all out.”

Archbishop Cottrell also shared memories of supporting people in the queue to pay respect to the Queen as she lay in state in Westminster Hall, by allowing them to use Lambeth Palace as an address for food deliveries, revealing that he has received a Christmas card and present from one couple he met in the queue.

