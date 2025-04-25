Archbishop of York joins Anglican delegation at Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome

The Archbishop of York will be among the guests at the funeral of the Pope tomorrow.

The Rt Rev Stephen Cottrell will be part of a delegation from the Anglican Communion who will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

They will join with other Anglican leaders and many other representatives from Christian World Communions at the funeral.

The Anglican delegation consists of senior clergy and lay leaders of the Anglican Communion and those who lead the work between Anglicans and Roman Catholics at the international level.

Anglicans who minister locally in Italy will also be present, including the pastors of the two Anglican parishes in Rome.

The Rt Rev Cottrell said: “Pope Francis was a great Pope – but above all, he was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ.

‘Blessed are the meek,’ said our Lord, ‘for they shall inherit the earth.’

"In many ways, Pope Francis lived this truth. His humility and compassion touched hearts around the world.

"His example calls us all to care more deeply for the poor, the excluded, and the vulnerable.

"The world mourns his passing and gives thanks for his life. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Mourners queued to pay respects to Pope Francis, as the Vatican extended viewing hours to see his remains.

By yesterday lunchtime, more than 60,000 people had stood in line for hours in St Peter’s Square to make their way into the basilica to catch a glimpse of Francis’s body, which is laid out in an open coffin. The 88-year-old died on Easter Monday.