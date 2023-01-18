The Archbishop of York has welcomed plans for the Church of England to bless same sex marriages as he said he was “deeply sorry and ashamed” at the treatment of LGBT people by the church in the past.

The plans by bishops to allow blessings were unveiled on Wednesday following years of debate.

The church will allow same-sex couples to come to church for services including prayers of dedication, thanksgiving and God’s blessing following a legal marriage ceremony

Advertisement Hide Ad

But its position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still not be able to marry in Church of England churches.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishops will issue a formal apology on Friday to LGBTQ+ people for the “rejection, exclusion and hostility” they have felt within the church because of its previous stance.

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, said: “We are deeply sorry and ashamed and want to take this opportunity to begin again in the spirit of repentance which our faith teaches us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not the end of that journey but we have reached a milestone and I hope that these prayers of love and faith can provide a way for us all to celebrate and affirm same-sex relationships.”

He later tweeted: “I hope and believe that these prayers of love and faith will provide the Church of England with a way to celebrate and affirm same sex relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a step forward, and I continue to pray for the unity and mission of our church and for a church where everyone is welcome.

The General Synod will be asked to discuss the proposals in detail during its meeting from February 6 to 9, with the main debate on the proposals due to take place on February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bishops’ decision, which does not represent a formal change in doctrine, comes after they finalised a report into the church’s position on sexuality following five years of debate and consultation.

Jayne Ozanne, a prominent LGBTQ+ campaigner and a member of the synod, said the bishops’ decision not to allow same-sex marriages was “utterly despicable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I cannot believe that five years of pain and trauma has got us here. We have had countless apologies over the years but no action to stop the harmful discrimination.

“It is insulting to all who trusted the process. There is absolutely nothing radical or inclusive about these proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad