Army investigating death of soldier at Catterick Garrison base in North Yorkshire

The soldier's identity, gender, rank or regiment have not been released
In a statement, an Army spokesperson said: "We can confirm the death of a soldier on February 5.
"The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.
"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends," the spokesperson added.
Over 13,000 personnel are based at Catterick, near Richmond.
In August 2021, Lance Corporal Ryan Mackenzie, 30, was found dead in a bathroom in his barracks at the base. A full inquest into his death has not yet been held.
A detailed inquest is also due to be held into the death of another soldier found in an accommodation block, Lance Corporal Bernard Mongan, in 2020. He had made bullying allegations before he died and his body was not discovered for around three weeks due to a mix-up in communications between units he was attached to, meaning he was not reported missing or AWOL.