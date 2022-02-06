Army investigating death of soldier at Catterick Garrison base in North Yorkshire

The soldier's identity, gender, rank or regiment have not been released

In a statement, an Army spokesperson said: "We can confirm the death of a soldier on February 5.

"The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.

Soldiers at an Armistice parade at Catterick Garrison in 2021

"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends," the spokesperson added.

Over 13,000 personnel are based at Catterick, near Richmond.

In August 2021, Lance Corporal Ryan Mackenzie, 30, was found dead in a bathroom in his barracks at the base. A full inquest into his death has not yet been held.