Artificial pitch plan for Market Weighton is submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council

The proposed artificial football pitch will be situated at The Market Weighton School site.

The proposals, which will be considered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planners in the next few weeks, will be widely welcomed by sports clubs and players who have been calling for such a facility to be built in the town for several years.

Wolds Weighton councillors Mike Stathers and Leo Hammond, who have been strong supporters of the campaign, welcomed the news and will be backing the plans when they come forward.

The proposal is to install a full size, all-weather artificial turf pitch with floodlights and spectator areas in the southern section of the school grounds where there are two grass pitches and a disused cricket pitch, all some distance from any residential properties.

Cllr Stathers said: “This is great news for Market Weighton.

“The school already has a wide range of sporting facilities on campus but we see from the submission documents that it is keen to further develop its sporting offer for students and the local community generally.

“To achieve this, they plan to create strong links with existing community clubs, widen participation in football and other sports, cater for five, seven and nine-a-side games and create a home for two local men’s football teams, whose fixture lists are regularly interrupted because of flooding on their existing pitch.

“Sport in general plays an integral part in the health of our community and by providing state-of-the-art facilities such as this new pitch we are helping people to stay fit as well as developing their individual and team talents.”

Holme Rovers and Shiptonthorpe United, who use the grass pitches, are shown as partners in the AGP plan, while Barmby Moor FC and Newbald Rangers have also expressed an interest in using the site.

Hull City ladies FC have indicated they would like to run a Girls’ Development Centre at Market Weighton and York City have spoken to the school about running local training sessions for juniors.

Cllr Hammond said: “After pushing for better football facilities in Market Weighton for a long time, I am delighted to finally see this scheme coming together.