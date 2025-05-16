'He will never be forgotten' - Family pays tribute to man, 52, who died in Yorkshire crash

The family of a man who died in a crash in Yorkshire earlier this month have paid tribute to an ‘unforgettable’ man.

South Yorkshire Police were called to a single vehicle crash involving a black Audi on Hunningley Lane in Barnsley shortly after 10am on May 4.

A 52-year-old man, who has now been named as Artur Shurdhi, was taken to hospital where he later died.

His family have issued a statement via South Yorkshire Police, which said: "Artur was a loving father. He will be missed by his family and friends and never forgotten.”

A man who died in a crash in Barnsley last week has been named as 52-year-old Artur Shurdhi.placeholder image
A man who died in a crash in Barnsley last week has been named as 52-year-old Artur Shurdhi. | South Yorkshire Police

Police are still appealing for people to come forward with information regarding the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 263 of May 5.

