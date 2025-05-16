The family of a man who died in a crash in Yorkshire earlier this month have paid tribute to an ‘unforgettable’ man.

South Yorkshire Police were called to a single vehicle crash involving a black Audi on Hunningley Lane in Barnsley shortly after 10am on May 4.

A 52-year-old man, who has now been named as Artur Shurdhi, was taken to hospital where he later died.

His family have issued a statement via South Yorkshire Police, which said: "Artur was a loving father. He will be missed by his family and friends and never forgotten.”

Police are still appealing for people to come forward with information regarding the crash.