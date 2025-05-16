'He will never be forgotten' - Family pays tribute to man, 52, who died in Yorkshire crash
South Yorkshire Police were called to a single vehicle crash involving a black Audi on Hunningley Lane in Barnsley shortly after 10am on May 4.
A 52-year-old man, who has now been named as Artur Shurdhi, was taken to hospital where he later died.
His family have issued a statement via South Yorkshire Police, which said: "Artur was a loving father. He will be missed by his family and friends and never forgotten.”
Police are still appealing for people to come forward with information regarding the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 263 of May 5.