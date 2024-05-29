After a sabbatical, ArtWalk is back

Art galleries are often associated with ‘high culture’ but a community walk-through art experience in Yorkshire is not only thriving - it’s helping to revive a normally empty city centre.

London, Madrid, Los Angeles, New York and Paris all have their own ArtWalk where people go on an arty trail of city centres and suburbs.

Then there is ArtWalk Wakefield which was launched by ArtHouse in 2008, attracting hundreds of creatives and venues throughout the years, until funding ran out.

It could have gone the same way that many pubs on the famous Westgate Run have but the idea of closing down provoked local artists to club together to save their ArtWalk.

Artist Scott Douglas from CoActive Arts

Following a sabbatical, the popular bi-monthly event was revived by an unfunded group of local creatives with the support of The Arthouse. The latest ArtWalk, which follows in the footsteps of international ArtWalks, will see a range of venues participating from pubs and cafes to churches, shops and art studios.

“I never thought I’d have my own exhibition,” said 27-year-old Scott Douglas who will be exhibiting at Wakefield Cathedral tonight (May 29).

“I’d never visited galleries growing up and I certainly never saw myself as an artist until recently. But I joined CoActive Arts last year where I started making art.”

CoActive is a charity working with adults with learning disabilities such as Scott who is autistic.

Scott along with 30 other artists will exhibit his work at this ArtWalk, with his first solo exhibition showcasing his Tiki inspired artwork which visually reflects how his brain processes information.

“It’s an imaginary look inside my head, you can see how colourful my mind is,” he said. “I can’t believe I am going to have my first exhibition inside Wakefield Cathedral.”

ArtWalk is free to attend, and has become a highlight of the local arts scene and offers the creative community opportunities of all abilities to exhibit their work, meet, and sell to a growing number of visitors.

Since the ArtWalk’s revival late last year the voluntary group who coordinates it said it ‘firmly believes art is for all regardless of discipline and ability with the support of Wakefield Bid who aim to increase footfall in the city centre.’

"Art Walk Wakefield is bringing the city centre to life at night through art. This event celebrates our local creativity and culture, and we're excited to see how this partnership will inspire both artists and visitors,” said Thomas Wales, director of Wakefield Bid.

Some new venues will open their doors tonight from 5pm. A host of locations in the lower part of town will be open for ArtWalkers to visit, including the Chantry Chapel, West Yorkshire History Centre, Sun Lane Leisure Centre, The Red Shed and The Old Vicarage who have all signed up with diverse art forms including fine art, photography, colourful self-portraits and sculpture.

Regular venues include Westgate Studios, Wakefield Cathedral, The Ridings Shopping Centre and Wakefield Museum.