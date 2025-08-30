Residents in Yorkshire have been urged to be vigilant for Asian hornets after one of the insects was spotted in the area recently.

The British Beekeepers Association (BBKA) is calling on the public to help eradicate yellow-legged Asian hornets during the worst year on record for the invasive insect.

The charity, which dates back to 1874 and promotes the importance of bees to the environment, said an Asian hornet was spotted in Langton, near Malton, in recent weeks.

It said it is a first for the area and is a cause for major concern.

Yellow-legged hornets are often confused with the native species, but are slightly smaller than their European counterparts and have a body that is almost entirely black, with a single yellow/orange band near its tail.

The hornets are not native to the UK and can wipe out honey bee colonies and devastate native insect populations.

A single Asian hornet nest can devour around 11kg of insects in a single season. A total of 86 nests have been confirmed in the UK this year, while there have been almost 350 sightings.

These are higher numbers than all the previous years put together.

The hornets are most commonly seen in the South East, but have also been spotted in Runcorn and Cheshire, and now Yorkshire.

“The next few weeks may be our last chance to stop this voracious predator getting established,” said Diane Drinkwater, Chair of the BBKA. “If they do gain a foothold here, our chances of eradicating them are virtually non-existent.”

“YLH don’t just threaten our ecosystem – they pose a risk to people, too. Nests are often found in hedges or near to the ground where the public can accidentally disturb them. Hornets become aggressive when defending their nests, putting anyone nearby at risk.”

What to do if you see a yellow-legged Asian hornet

Take a clear photo from a safe distance Record the location Report immediately via the free Asian Hornet Watch app (iOS and Android)