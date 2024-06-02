Askrigg in Wensleydale: Mountain Rescue volunteers find body of missing man

Volunteers searching for a missing man from Askrigg have found a body, police said.

In the early hours of Saturday June 1, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to find a missing man in his 70s from Askrigg in Wensleydale.

Later on Saturday, the body of a man was found near Mill Gill near Askrigg by Mountain Rescue Volunteers who were assisting officers with the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of Saturday June 1, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to find a missing man in his 70s from Askrigg in Wensleydale.Pic: Tony Johnson

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Although formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the man to be missing Howard.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.