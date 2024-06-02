Askrigg in Wensleydale: Mountain Rescue volunteers find body of missing man
In the early hours of Saturday June 1, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to find a missing man in his 70s from Askrigg in Wensleydale.
Later on Saturday, the body of a man was found near Mill Gill near Askrigg by Mountain Rescue Volunteers who were assisting officers with the search.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Although formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the man to be missing Howard.
“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.
“Reference NYP31052024-0575.”
