Associated British Ports marine pilot dies in accident on River Humber

An investigation is now underway after he was fatally injured on Sunday. The location of the accident has not been released.
Marine pilots are highly trained navigation officers who guide vessels into a port.
A statement read: "ABP is saddened to confirm that one of our marine pilots was fatally injured during operations on the water.
“The gentleman's next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are very much with those closest to him. We are also providing support to our colleagues during this difficult time.
“The circumstances around the tragic incident are being investigated by the authorities and ABP is assisting their inquiries. Accordingly, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
Friends and colleagues of the man, a long-serving mariner, said on social media that he had often assisted their vessels on the approach to Spurn Point, and had trained other marine pilots.