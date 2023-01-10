Associated British Ports marine pilot dies in accident on River Humber

A marine pilot working on the Humber has died in an accident, Associated British Ports have confirmed.

An investigation is now underway after he was fatally injured on Sunday. The location of the accident has not been released.

Marine pilots are highly trained navigation officers who guide vessels into a port.

A statement read: "ABP is saddened to confirm that one of our marine pilots was fatally injured during operations on the water.

Spurn Point, River Humber

“The gentleman's next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are very much with those closest to him. We are also providing support to our colleagues during this difficult time.

“The circumstances around the tragic incident are being investigated by the authorities and ABP is assisting their inquiries. Accordingly, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

