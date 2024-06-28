It sounds like the plot of a sci-fi movie, but the commercialisation of space may be in a galaxy not so far away. Not the space between us, the space up there – the cosmos, the moon, asteroids. Is it really a possibility that space is the next gold rush?

It’s already happening downstream. Meaning, technology that was developed for space, such as radio frequency, is being used right here on earth, and it is worth an estimated £10m per year to the Yorkshire economy.

Space technology is embedded into our everyday life. From using your GPS and Google maps (all powered by satellite data from space), to Velcro (invented for space suits) to the sensors used to announce when ther next bus arrives at the bus stop. This “downstream” technology is 80 per cent of the commercialisation of space; 20 per cent being “upstream”, such as space tourism, and the race to mine the moon and asteroids for rare minerals.

The recent Space Ignite conference at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, facilitated by Space Hub Yorkshire and the UK Space Agency, was a fascinating opportunity to meet the businesses which are leading the sector.

Anna Hogg, Professor of Earth Observation at Leeds University, along with Mandy Ridyard, Glenn McCauley, Ken Brockbank, and many others, set up Space Hub Yorkshire about three years ago.

At the conference, Stephen Crow, board member of Space Hub Yorkshire and director of Clarion, said: “Satellite data is integral to our everyday lives. We can use observational data from space to monitor climate change and monitor flooding. Yorkshire-based JBA Consulting are international experts on flood modelling. In fact, data from space can be used to monitor and analyse almost anything, from the micro movement of bridges to predicting tsunamis.”

But how is Yorkshire involved in the “upstream” activity? Filtronic, a company that originated in Shipley and spun out from the University of Leeds in the 1970s, and now has offices across the North, has just signed a $19m deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX; its engineers will supply technology such as radio frequency components.

Joanne Waddington, managing director of Leeds-based marketing and innovation firm ThinkOTB, said: “Space is a supercharged growth industry. According to the UK Space Agency, commercialisation of space has a £17.5bn impact on the UK economy. Yorkshire is helping to unlock the space industry and create exciting new careers; it is great that Leeds is at the heart of it.”

Billionaires such as Musk are leading the space race “upstream”, as well as countries such as the US, Russia and China.

Earth's diminishing resources have led superpowers and major corporations to shift their focus to space. Silicon is essential for microchips, lithium for batteries, and titanium for missiles – which can all be found on the moon. The advancement of technology has spurred a surge in commercial and military activities in space, yet this topic has not received much attention in public discourse.

As a new space race commences, philosopher and Professor AC Grayling, a frequent speaker at the Ilkley Literature Festival, has written a timely book, Who Owns the Moon? and poses the question: Who has the right to claim ownership of the moon?

While commercial space exploration may be seen as a positive development for environmental reasons, the potential for conflict arises when profit and self-interest come into play, whether on an individual, corporate, or national level.

Drawing parallels to the rules governing the sea and the unclaimed territories like Antarctica, Grayling delves into the history of these areas that are owned by no one, yet by everyone. He discusses how these shared resources often fall prey to exploitation by a select few, leading to what is known as: ‘The tragedy of the commons.'

Emphasizing that nobody can claim ownership of the moon, Grayling argues that we all bear a collective responsibility for its well-being. There is only one 1967 UN treaty in place to protect the moon and space, stating that weapons of mass destruction cannot be developed or used in space, that space and the moon is owned by humanity, and any technological revolution must be peaceful. No country, company, or individual can claim property rights to the moon.

Professor Grayling said of the space race: “Although there will be good effects, such as the acquisition of valuable resources and the spin-offs from technological developments, there is a risk that unregulated activity on the moon or in space will generate such competition that conflict might arise from it – and conflict will be felt back on earth, raising international tensions and perhaps worse. This is why I argue in the book for a much tougher UN treaty to govern activity in space, ensuring that competition and rivalry for commercial gains does not spill over into conflict.”

Professor Grayling added: “Developments on the moon and in space will happen much more quickly than we think. Many billions of dollars have been invested, activity is ramping up, technology develops very rapidly – it is already starting, and in the coming decade or two we will see a great deal happening.”

Recent space missions have highlighted the growing interest in lunar exploration. Private companies like Japan's ispace, and government space programs from India, Japan, Russia, China, and NASA have all been involved in lunar missions, each with their own objectives and timelines for manned flights and research stations.

But you don’t have to be an astronaut to work in the space industry, there will be plenty of jobs right here on earth.

Professor Anna Hogg said: “The commercialisation of space technology is a ‘Willy Wonka’ golden ticket and it is being driven by the science and engineering innovations from Leeds based universities. Yorkshire is leading the way in unlocking space for all of us.”